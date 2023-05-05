BEACH RUGBY: A big tournament organized on Saturday on the beach of Mont Vernon! | FAXINFO

The leaders of the Archiball club are organizing a big Beach-Rugby tournament on the beach of Mont Vernon this Saturday, May 6.

Pleasure, respect and good atmosphere are the watchwords of this beach rugby tournament! All oval balloon enthusiasts are welcome on Saturday from 10 a.m. on the beach of Mont Vernon.

Each team is made up of seven players (1 girl required per team).

On the regulation side, tackles are prohibited (rugby touched).

Players will be divided into two pools according to levels. Note that the Archigirls team will be present on Saturday to introduce you to women's rugby. Refreshments and catering are provided on site. The big Archiball family is waiting for you for a great day under the sign of conviviality._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-rugby-un-grand-tournoi-organise-samedi-sur-la-plage-de-mont-vernon/