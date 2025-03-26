BEACH TENNIS / 1st Open BT 1000: The competition is heating up in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Beach Garden in Colombier will vibrate to the rhythm of sport and culture on March 29 and 30 for the first Saint-Martin Beach Tennis Open, organized by the Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT).

This major event promises to attract the best players in the region, from the Northern Islands, Guadeloupe and Martinique, ready to compete to win precious points.

Beyond the competition, the event will be a real celebration of culture caribbean. Thanks to the partnership with the Tourist Office, visitors will have the opportunity to discover and savor local specialties : Johnny Cakes, homemade jams, Guavaberry and other typical Saint-Martin delicacies. A taste immersion that will delight the taste buds of the spectators.

The day of Saturday will end in style with a festive evening. From 18 p.m., the group's percussion KA ANTRENOU will liven up the venue, offering a vibrant show combining traditional music and dance. The party will continue with DP Salsa, which will offer a captivating demonstration as a prelude to the association's next festival. An ideal program to extend the festivities after the matches which promise to be captivating.

Under the leadership of the FCBT, this event aims to gain prestige and attract a wide audience. Without a doubt, this Open will make a lasting impression and establish itself as a must-see sporting and cultural event in the Caribbean. Whether you're a beach tennis fan, passionate about Caribbean culture, or simply curious, don't miss this unique opportunity to experience a weekend rich in sporting excitement. _Vx

Info: Facebook – Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-1er-open-bt-1000-la-competition-monte-en-puissance-a-saint-martin/