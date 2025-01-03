BEACH TENNIS: A magical Christmas on the sand | FAXINFO

At the end of December, the beach of Orient Bay was adorned with magic for the Christmas of the young people organized by the Kakao Beach Club. This festive event began with a beach tennis tournament where Sebastian and Maxime shone by winning.

The afternoon then gave way to the youngest, who had fun on the courts while waiting for a very special surprise visit: that of Santa Claus! Abandoning his traditional sleigh, he opted for a spectacular arrival by parasail and then by jet ski, his arms full of gifts for the 30 children present. Thanks to the impeccable organization of the team and the generosity of Santa Claus, the children of the beach tennis school had an unforgettable moment during this Christmas tea party. A great success for the club, which was able to offer all its young members a magical Christmas, between sport and magic. Thank you to all those who contributed to this memorable event! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-un-noel-magique-sur-le-sable/