BEACH TENNIS: A major sporting event this March 28th and 29th in Colombier | FAXINFO

Le Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT) will host a major event this weekend with the 2nd Saint-Martin Open, organised this Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th March in Colombier.



This BT 1000 competition promises to bring together more than sixty players high-level competition and numerous enthusiasts gathered around an intense sporting spectacle, with their feet in the sand. Included in the beach tennis calendar, the BT 1000 represents a high level of competitionattracting athletes from Saint-Martin, Saint-Barth, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, the event offers a friendly yet competitive atmosphere. On the Colombier courts, spectators can enjoy fast-paced and technically demanding matches showcasing the players’ agility and precision.



Carried by the Friendly Caribbean Beach TennisThe event benefits from the support of several local partners committed to the development of sport in the region. Beyond the competition, this event also aims to be a moment for sharing and promoting beach tennis in Saint-Martin. The race starts Saturday at 8am!



See as well : https://www.faxinfo.fr/beach-tennis-bt1000-open-de-saint-martin-un-tournoi-entre-sport-et-culture/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-un-rendez-vous-sportif-majeur-ces-28-et-29-mars-a-colombier/