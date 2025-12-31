BEACH TENNIS: Air arrival and gifts on the sand | FAXINFO

As is customary during the Christmas period, the beach of the East Bay The atmosphere was lively on the occasion of the traditional gift distribution organized by the KKO Beach ClubA meeting eagerly awaited by 39 young members of the clubwhich once again lived up to all its promises in a picture-postcard setting.

The event brought together children, families and supervisors around the grounds of Beach tennisin a friendly atmosphere blending sport, laughter and a festive spirit. The most spectacular moment of the afternoon will undoubtedly remain the arrival of Santa ClausAbandoning his sled, he made a remarkable entrance over the bay in parasail before reaching the beach by jet ski, to the amazement of children and passing tourists.

With his arms laden with gifts, Santa Claus then proceeded to distribute them, offering everyone a present and an unforgettable memory. The organizing team warmly thanked Bikini Beach Watersport and Christiano, whose support made this spectacular arrival possible. valuable collaboration which largely contributed to the success of this Christmas unlike any other. This new edition confirms KKO Beach Tennis’s commitment to offering its young members memorable, unifying, and magical moments. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-arrivee-aerienne-et-cadeaux-sur-le-sable/