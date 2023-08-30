BEACH TENNIS: Amélie Thiant and Jade Guindé crowned champions of France U18 | FAXINFO

At the end of the 14th edition of the French beach tennis championships which took place from August 24 to 26 in Palavas-les-Flots on the beach of the town hall, Amélie Thiant (Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis) and Jade Guindé (Gwada Beach Tennis) carried the colors of Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe very high by winning the grand final.

Already champions of France U14 in 2022, Amélie Thiant and Jade Guindé achieve a magnificent double here by leaving with the gold medal of the French beach tennis championships in the U18 category. After finishing first in their pool despite the searing heat during the competition, the two young athletes fought in the final to win the coveted medal against Reunion. Led at the start of the match, Amélie and Jade made a superb comeback to win the Tie Break. Charlotte Martinez and Charlotte Claudel, the two young Saint-Martin players from the Kakao Beach Club, take 4th place in U18. After a dazzling performance by eliminating the Reunionese pair TDS 2 SAY / PAYET taking them to the semi-finals, Jules Lamort (Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis), the youngest U14 athlete at the age of 12 and his teammate Léo Guillerm (TC Montauban) also climb on the podium with a magnificent bronze medal in the U14 category. Also of note, the fine performances of Alexandre Thiant (FCBT) who climbed on the 3rd step of the podium with his sister Amélie in mixed doubles during the prestigious BT2000 tournament. Alexandre has not been unworthy on his career with Shetone Cobini (HBT), as have the pairs Inès Glaube (FCBT) and Julie Labrit (KBT), and Sabrina Goubard (FCBT) and Laurence Delaporte (FCBT). Without forgetting Leau Besseiche (KBC) teaming up with another youngster from Guadeloupe in the U14 category who finished 13th for his first participation in the French beach tennis championships. The two beach tennis clubs of Saint-Martin can be proud of their nuggets who demonstrated all their talent during this great competition. A huge congratulations to our young people for having represented Saint-Martin and their league with dignity during the 14th edition of the French beach tennis championships. Their return to the territory will undoubtedly be triumphant! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-amelie-thiant-et-jade-guinde-sacrees-championnes-de-france-u18/