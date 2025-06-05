BEACH TENNIS / BT100 approved tournament: a day dedicated to young talents | FAXINFO

On the beach of Baie Orientale, Saint-Martin's young tennis players will be meeting this Sunday, June 8, for the BT100 Youth U14-U18 tournament. Organized by the KKO Beach Club, this event, approved by the Guadeloupe Tennis League, promises to be a highlight of the local sports calendar.

Open to the U14 and U18 categories as part of the BT100, the tournament will also offer a "fun" formula accessible to all other young licensees, in order to allow for the widest possible participation. All in all, a friendly and competitive day on the sand, supervised by referee Mathieu Ferreira, and punctuated by matches with a summer feel.

The goal is also to promote beach tennis among young people and unite people around a growing discipline. The meeting place is near Waï, in Orient Bay, for a day where sport rhymes with fun. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-tournoi-homologue-bt100-une-journee-dediee-aux-jeunes-talents/