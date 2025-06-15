BEACH TENNIS / BT100 Tournament: Young Racquets Shine at Orient Bay | FAXINFO

BO Beach rocked to the rhythm of spectacular rallies this Sunday, June 8th, at the BT100 Youth Tournament, organized by the KKO Beach Club. Approved by the Guadeloupe Tennis League, the event brought together the sport's promising U14 and U18 players in a friendly and engaging atmosphere.

Starting in the morning, the young players took to the fields for a day dedicated to play and self-improvement. Under the watchful eye of referee Mathieu Ferreira, the matches followed one another, revealing promising talent and great intensity, despite the sometimes demanding conditions of playing on sand.

Alongside the official tournament, a "fun" format allowed many other young people to participate, promoting inclusion and learning in a growing discipline. It was a sporting experience, but also a fun one, with a smooth organization and valuable support from the Community, the SXM tennis club, private partners, and the many volunteers who worked to make this tournament a success.

In the U14s, the duo Paul Le Fur and Charles Duhaumene won confidently, ahead of Léon Broche and Noah Visnelda, while in the U18s, Charlotte Claudel and Charlotte Martinez took the top step of the podium after a committed final. A day full of energy and passion, reflecting the sporting spirit of this youthful team. _Vx

BT100 Youth Complete List

U 18

1- Charlotte Claudel and Charlotte Martinez

2- Pierre Assier de Pompignan and Giorgio Costa

3- Margot Brunel and Maelys Farlot

4- Margot and Marie Henninot Famy

5- Alexandra Charton and Mia Pigeon

6- Céleste Basquet Berhault and Lisa Couaran

U 14

1- Paul Le Fur and Charles Duhaumene

2- Léon Broche and Noah Visnelda

3- Sebastian Moreau and Victor Bermudes

4- Léna Charton and Joséphine Assier de Pompignan

5- Lou Villemin and Matteo Laguarrigue

