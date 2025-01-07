BEACH TENNIS: Challenge yourself at the BT500 on January 18 and 19 | FAXINFO

The BT500 approved tournament of the Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis association returns for a new edition on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January at the Beach Garden in Colombier. This unmissable sporting event promises two days of intense matches in a friendly and festive atmosphere.

This tournament will bring together amateur and experienced players for women's and men's doubles matches. With a registration fee set at only €20, it is the ideal opportunity to experience a high-level competition in a heavenly setting. Registrations are open until January 10, 2025 at the following address: fcbtsxm@gmail.com. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-challengez-vous-au-bt500-les-18-et-19-janvier/