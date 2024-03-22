Beach Tennis course | FAXINFO

The Kakao Beach Club organize a beach tennis course from March 29 to April 1 next with Bertrand Coulet, beach tennis coach in Aruba and several times world champion. Several objectives motivate the organization of this course, such as allowing young people from Saint-Martin and neighboring islands to perfect their game in preparation for the upcoming regional and national competitions. But also to offer enthusiasts a great gaming experience and share professional experience with the coaches of the Kakao Beach Club. There are still a few places left to experience this unique sporting adventure so don't delay! The Kakao Beach Club thanks the Community of Saint-Martin for its support in carrying out this project.

Info and registration: 06 90 54 22 48

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/stage-de-beach-tennis/