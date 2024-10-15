BEACH TENNIS: Exceptional performances from our Saint-Martin talents | FAXINFO

A young Saint-Martin prodigy from the Friendly Caribbean beach tennis club, Amélie Thiant continues to enjoy success on the international scene.

After her gold medal at the U18 French Championship in Palavas, she won the bronze medal at the U16 World Championship in Cesenatico, Italy, despite a defeat in the U18 quarter-finals. Determined, Amélie Thiant then flew to Crete to join the French Junior and Pro team for the European Championships, which marked her 3rd selection for the French Junior team. After a close match against the Spanish world champions, she won 3rd place against Estonia, thus securing another bronze medal in the U18 category alongside her partner Enola Hochdoerffer. Amélie didn't stop there, she continued with the French Open in Lamotte- Beuvron, where she added a new bronze medal to her collection, this time in the Senior Ladies category, alongside Jade Guindé. The Open de France, a prestigious BT2000 category tournament, was a great opportunity to accumulate points in a magnificent setting. Sabrina Goubard et Laurence Delaporte for their part, they climbed for the 2nd consecutive year onto the 2nd step of the BT1000 +45 podium, after a very close match lost 6-7 7-6 5-10.

“The two Charlottes”

Two young champions from Guadeloupe, Charlotte martinez et Charlotte Claudel, from KKO Beach Club SXM, also participated in the French Open beach tennis. Charlotte Martinez finished in 4th place with her partner, while Charlotte Claudel took 2nd place in the youth category. These results mark a good start to the season for the two U18 players, who continue to shine in this sport. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-performances-exceptionnelles-de-nos-talents-saint-martinois/