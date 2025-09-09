BEACH TENNIS: FCBT in force at the French Championships | FAXINFO

The colors of Friendly Island flew high on the beaches of Saint-Georges-de-Didonne, where the following took place from August 27 to 30: French Beach Tennis Championships in pairs. The Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT) comes back with two national podiums and remarkable performances.

Among young people, Amélie Thiant and Jade Guindé have once again made history by winning their fourth consecutive U18 title. Already members of the French junior team, they confirm their status as national references.

In senior women +45, Sabrina Goubard and Laurence Delaporte had a sensational run: victorious in the semi-final against the reigning champions from Réunion, they only lost in the final against the Corsicans, in a super tie-break. They left French vice-champions, a remarkable progression after their fifth place last year.

Other players from the club were also involved in the competition. In the senior men's +45 category, Davy Pivert associated with the Guadeloupean Yohann Bervas finished in 6th place. In senior men, Christophe Lerasle and his partner from Saint-Barth Laurent Delaval took 8th place. On the U18 side, Jules Lamort associated with Eliam Giordano (Saint-Barth) finished 6th, while in U14, Clement Lenormand and Pedro Gomes (Saint-Barth) finished 18th.

These collective results demonstrate the investment of the players, coaches and volunteers, as well as the constant progress of the Beach tennis in the French Antilles. The Guadeloupe Tennis League, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy also salute the overall performance and the fighting spirit shown on the courts. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-le-fcbt-en-force-aux-championnats-de-france/