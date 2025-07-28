BEACH TENNIS: FCBT is hitting hard this summer! | FAXINFO

The summer promises to be intense for the Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT), which strings together national performances with remarkable regularity. Already sacred Antilles-Guyana interregional champion during the very first interclub championship of the discipline, the club of Colombier also performed brilliantly during the first stage of the SVR Summer Beach Tennis Tour à Dinard.

On June 28 and 29 in Martinique, the Guadeloupe Women's Doubles (+45 years) champions Laurence Delaporte and Sabrina Goubard, Ingrid Testa (Guadeloupe Women's Doubles Vice-Champion + 45), Christophe Le Rasle, Steven Reiller (captain) and Davy Pivert have achieved a flawless performance by winning all their matches. This collective victory opens the way for the national phase of the interclub championship, scheduled for August 25 and 26 in Saint-Georges-de-Didonne. A first participation in this new format launched by the French Tennis Federation, and already a place among the best.

The FCBT does not stop there : three of these competitors (Delaporte, Goubard and Pivert, champion of Guadeloupe +45) will also participate in the French pairs championship in the senior +45 category, from August 27 to 30. A great recognition for this dynamic club chaired by Laurence Delaporte, a club which today brings together 70 adult players and 25 young people licensed in U14-U16.

Meanwhile, in Dinard, the next generation has also made its mark. Amélie Thiant and Jade Guindé, triple French champions, won the BT250 U18 before securing a brilliant third place in the BT2000 tournament, against the best national pairs. Margot and Marie Henninot Famy, for their part, took third place in the BT250 for their very first national tour. Jules Lamort, in U16, took on the BT2000 challenge with determination, gaining valuable experience. These performances reward a particularly active club, which recently welcomed its first youth tournament and regularly lines up its athletes in the biggest national competitions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-le-fcbt-frappe-fort-cet-ete/