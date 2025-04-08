BEACH TENNIS / Federal training, BT1000 and Open des Brisants: a busy schedule for the 2 Charlotte | FAXINFO

The two young hopefuls of the KKO Beach Tennis, Charlotte Claudel (18 years old) and Charlotte Martinez (17 years old), left Saint-Martin last Monday for an exceptional sporting adventure.

Direction Châteauroux, where they will participate in a federal internship of the French Tennis Federation (FFT) from April 10 to 16. Selected from a large delegation in U18 girls, alongside Lucine Breitenstein, Jade Guinde, Solène Jordaens, Meyli Navarre, Gabrielle Roche and Amélie Thiant, licensed with Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT) which also flies the flag for Saint-Martin, the two Charlottes will experience a week of intensive training aimed at strengthening the areas of play worked on during the last federal training courses. This review of the workforce will also make it possible to measure the progress made in the club.

But the experience doesn't end there. After this training camp, the two Charlottes will compete in a regional BT 1000, a high-level tournament on the FFT calendar. They will then continue with a new prestigious stage: theOpen des Brisants, in Reunion from May 7 to 11. Considered one of the major tournaments of the world circuit beach tennis, this event will bring together the international elite of the discipline.

This wonderful sporting adventure is made possible thanks to the support of several partners that KKO Beach Tennis would like to thank: the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, the CEES (Centre of Excellence and Education through Sport) and Gorlier Travaux. _Vx

