BEACH TENNIS: Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis in competition mode in Saint-Barth! | FAXINFO

Seven players from Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT) participated last weekend in the ITF BT50 organized by the Ouanalao Beach Club (OBC) on the sister island of Saint Barthélemy.

During this international tournament, beach tennis representatives in Saint-Martin had the chance to rub shoulders with two former world champions still in the world top 10, namely the two Italians, Michele Cappelletti and Tommaso Giovannini.

In terms of results, in women's doubles, Amélie Thiant (FCBT) and Elimari Escalante had to lose in the final after a good performance.

For their part, Laurence Delaporte and Sabrina Goubard (FCBT) managed to reach the semi-final stage. Finally, the journey of Ingrid Testa and Marie-Pierre Grimaldi (FCBT, OBC) ended at the quarter-final stage.

Concerning the men's doubles, Olivier Benedetti and Jean-Philippe Kurschst (FCBT, OBC) failed in the quarter-final. Christophe Lerasle (FCBT) and Laurent Delaval (OBC) won the Consolante ahead of François Thiant (FCBT) and Marin Denizot.

Finally, in the Mixed Fun category, François Thiant (FCBT) and Elimari Escalante had to admit defeat in the final._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-le-friendly-caribbean-beach-tennis-en-mode-competition-a-saint-barth/