BEACH TENNIS: Great performance by Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis at the BT 1000 in Martinique | FAXINFO

For its 6th trip of the 2023 Season, the competitors of Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT) had an appointment on the beach of Madiana in Martinique to participate in a BT 1000.

Five BT 1000s are on the calendar in the West Indies (2 in the Martinique League, 3 in the Guadeloupe League). On the weekend of February 4 and 5, the best beach tennis players in the West Indies met on Madiana beach in Schoelcher in Martinique for the second BT 1000 organized by the BTM (Beach Tennis Martinique) and the Martinique League. A colorful BT 1000 on the theme of the "Ti Vaval La" Carnival, which brought together 76 adult and young competitors, including several League and French champions, and which confirms the good progress of Beach Tennis in the West Indies and the development of high level sport.

Several Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis competitors made the trip and represented the association and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin with dignity. Among them, 3 talented and promising young competitors that the FCBT has been subsidizing for several years: Amélie THIANT, Champion of Guadeloupe and Champion of France U14, in the France U14 team; Alexandre THIANT, Champion of Guadeloupe U18 and Jules LAMORT, Vice-Champion of Guadeloupe U14, 12 years old (upgraded U14) who demonstrated great attitudes / skills for his 1st participation in BT 1000 Senior.

As a reminder, the FCBT organized 4 to 6 tournaments per year on its 6 courts from Palm Beach to Orient Bay. The last BT1000 organized by the FCBT in January 2022 brought together 86 adult and young players. In parallel, a 1st gathering of Young West Indies Poles had been initiated by the FCBT, in the presence of the coach of the France team, Jérôme MAILLOT, who had been able to detect several young talents. The 2 BT1000s allocated to the FCBT have been relocated to Le Moule in Guadeloupe.

The next move of Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis will take place on February 25 and 26 during the ITF BT 50 international tournament in Saint-Barthélemy.

The results :

Women's Double Draw: 19 teams

1. FAVREAU Anne Cécile (GBT) / GOMEZ Océane (GBT)

2. DELAPORTE Laurence (FCBT) / GOUBARD Sabrina (FCBT)

3. COVINI Coral (BTM) / KOUMBA Blueberry (BTM)

4. THIANT Amélie (FCBT) / GLAUDE Inès (FCBT)

Men's Doubles Table: 19 teams

1. BERVAS Yohan (GBT) / BEZOMBES Arthur

2. PIVERT Davy (BTM) / PLACIDE Pierre-Gilles (BTM)

3. KOUMBA Timothé (BTM) / MURCIANO Noam (BTM)

4. THIANT Alexandre (FCBT) / COVINI Shetone (HBT)

