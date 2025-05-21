BEACH TENNIS: Kakao Beach Tennis youth team shines in Colombier | FAXINFO

The sands of Colombier vibrated on May 17 and 18 to the rhythm of the U14/U18 regional beach tennis championship, organized by Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis under the auspices of the Guadeloupe Tennis League. This unique event in Saint-Martin brought together the best young players from the northern islands and Guadeloupe, who came to compete for their qualification for the 2025 French championships.

Among them, the young players from Kakao Beach Tennis demonstrated their talent. In the U18 girls' category, Charlotte Martinez and Charlotte Claudel won the Guadeloupe championship title for the second consecutive year. This remarkable performance once again opens the doors to the national championship, scheduled for the end of August in Saint-Georges de Didonne.

The duo of Maelys Farlot and Margot Brunel finished runners-up in this same category, confirming the strength of the Saint-Martin school. In the U14 girls' division, Isadora Tonelier placed fifth, as did Sebastian Moreau and Maxime Feger in the boys' division.

Beyond the podiums, the event was memorable for the quality of the play and the intensity of the matches. It was a great showcase for local beach tennis, across all clubs, and a spotlight on a promising generation just waiting to take off. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-les-jeunes-du-kakao-beach-tennis-sillustrent-a-colombier/