BEACH TENNIS / Rackets in hand: join the party! | FAXINFO

The Caribbean Sport Center (CSC) invites you to participate in two sporting and friendly events dedicated to the discovery of Beach Tennis in Colombier. These meetings are open to all, beginners and experienced players, in a friendly and dynamic atmosphere.

Night tournament on Friday January 10 (17 p.m.-22 p.m.): Adults open the show with a women's or men's doubles tournament. A perfect opportunity to try out this fun sport, while sharing a good time with friends.

The evening will be punctuated by a raffle full of prizes: t-shirts, caps, glasses and many other surprises. To treat yourself, a bar and the famous Colombier "cocottes" will be on site, with a choice of flavors: chorizo, veggie, bacon or raw ham.

Junior tournament on Saturday January 11 (10 a.m.-17 p.m.): Juniors take over with a simple tournament, specially designed for under-18s. On site, you can enjoy savoury and sweet crepes, or opt for a €10 formula including a drink, a savoury crepe and a sweet crepe. A raffle will also liven up the day, with various prizes: rackets, Creole jewellery, caps and other accessories.

Registrations are already open at only €5. Come (re)discover a fun sport, share a unique moment and maybe leave with one of the many gifts. _VX

Information and registration: +590 690 61 28 74 or csc97150@gmail.com

