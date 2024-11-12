BEACH TENNIS: Saint-Martin stands out in Martinique | FAXINFO

On November 2 and 3, Beach Tennis Martinique organized the first BT1000 tournament of the new season on the beautiful beach of Madiana, under the theme of Halloween.

The sports weekend welcomed a good number of local players but also from neighboring islands including several players from the territory, from the KKO Beach Club. At the end of the tournament which took place in a friendly atmosphere with an impeccable welcome from the organizers, Charlotte Martinez and Charlotte Claudel took second place in the competition. They unfortunately lost in the final against the Guadeloupe senior champions Anne Cécile Favreau and Océane Gomez during an intense and very close match where the Guadeloupeans won in the super tie break. Margot Brunel and Maelys Farlot were participating in their first tournament in the adult category. The two players from the KKO Beach Club won the consolation draw with only one match lost on the clock. Here are some very encouraging results at the start of the season for these young athletes who train all year to improve their performance and fly the colors of Saint-Martin high. Congratulations to them! _Vx

