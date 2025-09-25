BEACH TENNIS: Saint-Martin’s female talents confirm their potential | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin beach tennis continues to shine through its young talents. Two female pairs recently distinguished themselves: on one side, the two Charlottes du KKO BC who defend local colors and the Guadeloupe League at the French Open, on the other, Amélie Thiant and Jade Guindé du FCBT, already four-time French junior champions and European medalists.

The two Charlottes attack the French Open

Charlotte Claudel and Charlotte Martinez took over the management of Lamotte Beuvron to participate in the French Open Beach Tennis, which opens today, until September 28. After a summer marked by solid performances and a fourth place in the French championships, the duo approaches this high-level tournament with ambition. The two players, recently integrated into the Center of Excellence & Education through Sport (CEES), hope to reach a new milestone and confirm their progress against the best national pairs.

Amélie and Jade, the confirmed rise

August saw the confirmation of the talent of Amélie Thiant and Jade Guindé. The two Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis partners won a fourth consecutive title of French junior champions, dominating the Occitan pair in the final. A few weeks later, they flew to Heraklion, in Greece, to compete in the European Championships. After a remarkable run, they narrowly lost in the semi-finals against the eventual winners, before winning the bronze medal against Estonia.

