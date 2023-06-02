BEACH TENNIS: The Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis is on the attack again! | FAXINFO

After more than a year without any approved Beach Tennis tournament on Saint-Martin, the FCBT took over last weekend with the organization of a new BT 250. To the delight of competitors, supporters and lovers of this highly convivial and spectacular sport!

In terms of results, for the ladies, Amélie Thiant (FCBT) and Adeline Arnaud (5th Set) won against Guadeloupe champions Julie Labrit (KBT) and Inès Glaude (FCBT) 3-6 7-6 10-8 at the end of a high-level meeting.

For the small final, Laurence Delaporte and Sabrina Goubard (FCBT) won against Charlotte Martinez and Charlotte Claudel (TCISM KkO)

Full box for the Thiant family

Among the men, the Thiant family once again distinguished itself with the victory of François and Alexandre, the father and the son!

Both won brilliantly in the final against the pair Jules and François Lamort (FCBT) 6-7 6-2 10-6.

For the 3rd place match, Olivier Benedetti (FCBT) and Alexis Lambert (OBC) won at the expense of Laurent Delaval (OBC) and Geoffrey Montaigne (FCBT).

The members of Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis would like to thank all the clubs, the players, the services of the Community (Youth and Sports and Living Environment) and all the people who have contributed directly or indirectly to the success of the BT 250. Can't wait for the next tournament! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-le-friendly-caribbean-beach-tennis-de-nouveau-dattaque/