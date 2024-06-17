BEACH TENNIS: The KKO Beach Club qualifies for the French championships | FAXINFO

During the regional championship in Guadeloupe on the first weekend of June, beach tennis players from Saint-Martin wore the colors of the territory high.

With a delegation of 6 young players and 3 adults in the competition, the KKO Beach Club was duly represented on the Guadeloupe beach by winning two Guadeloupe champion titles in U14 and U18 girls and a vice-champion title in U14 boy. This championship is not trivial because the event allowed participants to qualify for the French championships which will take place next August in Palavas-les-Flots. Congratulations to our players for their determination and growing talent. The KKO Beach Club association thanks the Community of Saint-Martin for its support throughout the year for young people and the practice of this sport which has become very popular. Proof of this is with the BT 250 adults and BT 100 youth tournament which took place a few days earlier on the beach of Orient Bay where 42 young people set foot on the sand, racket in hand. The victory of Charlotte Martinez and Charlotte Claudel was repeated during the Guadeloupean championship, confirming the motivation of the young people of Saint-Martin to stand out from the other competitors. _Vx

Complete results of the regional championship in Guadeloupe

For young people :

1st place for Maelys Farlot and Margot Brunel in U14

1st place for Charlotte Martinez and Charlotte Claudel in U18

2rd place for L’eau Besseiche and Sebastian Moreau in U14

In adults:

4rd place for Hanae Antonneti and Claudy Delaballe from Saint-Barthélemy

7rd place for Mathieu Ferreira and David Farlot

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-le-kko-beach-club-se-qualifie-pour-les-championnats-de-france/