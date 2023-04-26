BEACH-TENNIS: The Thiant family won the mixed BT 1000 in Guadeloupe! | FAXINFO

Sport is a family affair. Brother and sister support each other, support each other, compete… But they also win together! This is the case of Alexandre and Amélie Thiant who together achieved a very good performance by winning the mixed BT 1000 tournament organized on April 15 and 16 in Moule, Guadeloupe.

When we talk about siblings in beach tennis in Saint-Martin, it's hard not to think of Alexandre and Amélie Thiant, No. 1 hopefuls in their favorite discipline.

During the BT 1000 which was played at Le Moule, the Thiant family got everyone to agree by winning the mixed tournament hands down against the pair Laurent Rouquier and Christine Magnin (6/3).

In the women's doubles tournament, Amélie Thiant, 17th World Junior and 12th French Senior and her partner Ines Glaude (FCBT) climb to the third step of the podium after winning the small final against Sabrina Goubard and Laurence Delaporte, 6/3, 6/ 4.

In a very strong table (men's doubles), Alexandre Thiant, associated with Shetone Covini, had to bow at the quarter-final stage.

Winners of the mixed doubles, 3rd in the women's doubles and quarter-finalist in the men's doubles, Alexandre and Amélie Thiant can be legitimately satisfied with their respective performances in the stronghold of Gwada Beach Tennis in Le Moule. Something to delight their parents, their first supporters! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-la-famille-thiant-vainqueure-du-bt-1000-mixte-en-guadeloupe/