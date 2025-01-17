BEACH TENNIS: Three tournaments not to be missed at the KKO Beach Club | FAXINFO

The KKO Beach Club of Saint-Martin announces a sports program rich in emotions for the coming months! Three tournaments, open to all enthusiasts and curious about this outdoor sport, are planned to delight young and old.

The kick-off will be given on 26 janvier with an Parent-Child Tournament, a family and friendly event that celebrates the complicity between generations. It is the ideal opportunity to share a sporting moment with the family, in a warm and relaxed atmosphere.

Le 16 February, make way for diversity with the tMixed Doubles TournamentThis format, which combines strategy and coordination between partners, promises intense matches.

on March 16, competition enthusiasts will be able to measure themselves during the tournament of Men's Doubles and Women's DoublesThis event is perfect for players who want to excel and show their talents against other determined teams.

All events will take place in the idyllic setting of the beach, offering a unique blend of sports, sand and sun. The KKO Beach Club invites all St. Maarten residents and visitors to come play, cheer and enjoy a sporty and festive atmosphere. Registration is now open at the KKO Beach Club. _VX

Info: 06 90 54 22 48

Facebook: Kko BC (Kakaobeachclub)

https://www.facebook.com/kko.bc.3

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-trois-tournois-a-ne-pas-manquer-au-kko-beach-club/