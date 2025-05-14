BEACH TENNIS: U14/U18 Regional Championship in Colombier | FAXINFO

On May 17 and 18, the sands of Colombier will host the regional U14 and U18 youth beach tennis championship, a flagship event organized by Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis under the auspices of the Guadeloupe Tennis League. This event, a first for our region, will bring together the best young talents from the northern islands and Guadeloupe, determined to defend their place on the courts.

The line-up promises to be a spectacle and a high-level competition, with young athletes already seasoned with the demands of this sport combining skill, speed and team spirit. For these players, this championship is much more than a tournament: the best U14 U18 pairs from the Guadeloupe – Saint-Martin – Saint-Barthélemy League will try to secure their tickets access to the 2025 French Beach Championships Tennis which will take place in St-Georges de Didonne from August 27 to 30, 2025.

For this edition, which already has 18 teams registered, referee Christophe Lerasle will oversee the smooth running of the matches and the sporting rigor of the competition. A must-see event, from 8:30 a.m. to 17:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, where Caribbean youth will come to write a new page of their sporting exploits, racket in hand and feet in the sand. _VX

