BEACH TENNIS: Victory in Martinique for Charlotte Martinez | FAXINFO

Le KKO Beach Club was represented last weekend in Martinique on the occasion of the BT1000 Ti Vaval La. Six players from the Territorial Beach Tennis Sports Centre had made the trip for this challenging competition.



The young players from Saint-Martin returned with some excellent performances. Charlotte Martinez, partnered with Anne-Cécile Favreau (GBT), secured a remarkable first place in women’s doubles. Maelys Farlot, teaming with Hanae Antonneti, achieved a solid 5th place. Margot Brunel and Marie Henninot finished 11th, while Margot Henninot, partnered with Azur Guinde, took 12th position. In the men’s doubles, Constant Monin, playing with Yanis, achieved a commendable 6th place. These results confirm the hard work put in by the club’s young players since the beginning of the season. The KKO Beach Club congratulates all the players for their commitment and progress, and thanks BTM (Beach Tennis Martinique) for hosting the event and David Germain for his support.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-victoire-en-martinique-pour-charlotte-martinez/