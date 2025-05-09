BEACH VOLLEY / Regional Tournament: ELLOZ and Sandy Spikers in the lead | FAXINFO

The weekend of May 3 and 4 marked the return of the regional beach volleyball tournament to Orient Bay after a several-year absence. Teams from Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, Guadeloupe, and Sint Maarten competed.

The tournament, spread over two consecutive days, allowed the talent and tenacity of the best players in the discipline to be showcased.

On the women's side, Saint-Barthélemy dominates the podium with respectively: the ELLOZ team in first place, composed of Mélody Benhamou and Maëlys Laramy, followed by the SUN & FUN team with Rossella Grimaldi and Lena Kaczmarek, and the DOUBLE IMPACT team in 3e place, with performances by Aude Vermillard and Mélanie Lédée.

On the men's side, the Dutch Sandy Spikers came in first, with some great matches from Rajheem Meulens and Geoffry Hernandez. Second place went to the TROPIC THUNDERS, made up of players Claude Davis (Saint-Martin) and Jacob Streefkerk (Sint Maarten). Finally, third placee The podium place was won by Saint-Barth, with the SBBV, represented by Louis Prenleloup and Pierre Brouard.

Mélody Benhamou, president of ELLOZ, underlines the objective of this tournament: “ The goal is to revive the island of Saint-Martin through volleyball. We work a lot with the Dutch team, which has the same approach and an excellent level.

Kevin Orville, in charge of organizing the event, adds: "Volleyball has been suspended in the French part of Saint-Martin for several years. The Dutch team's players really excelled this weekend."

The next tournament will take place at the same location next December.

Instagram: elloz_association

the.coach.in.gold (Kevin Orville)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-volley-tournoi-regional-elloz-et-sandy-spikers-en-tete/