BEACH VOLLEY / Sun, sand and smashes: it’s time for the beach volleyball tournament this weekend | FAXINFO

The sand will be hot this Saturday, May 3rd and Sunday, May 4th in Orient Bay. After several years of absence, beach volleyball tournaments are making a grand return to the French side of the island with this event organized at the Beach Volley Elloz Club (BooBoo Jam).

Over the course of two days, twelve teams, including six from Saint Martin, will compete for victory on the field. The women's team from Saint Barth will be represented by two teams, while on the men's side, Saint Martin, Guadeloupe (one team), Saint Barth (one team), and Sint Maarten (two teams) will compete in a promising atmosphere.

The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 16 p.m. The public is invited to come and support the players in this sporting, festive, and friendly event. Admission is free. Great performances are expected, with prizes and trophies up for grabs. This is an event not to be missed for all volleyball and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-volley-soleil-sable-et-smashs-place-au-tournoi-de-beach-volley-ce-weekend/