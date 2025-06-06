BEACH VOLLEYBALL: A tournament to crown the King or Queen of the Beach at Orient Bay | FAXINFO

On Sunday, June 8, the Elloz Sports Association invites young beach volleyball enthusiasts to a day of sport and fun on the sands of Orient Bay. Aimed at children aged 6 to 12, the “King & Queen of the Beach” tournament promises a friendly and competitive atmosphere from 9 a.m. to 16 p.m.

Open to everyone, even beginners, the event stands out for its unique format: no team required; everyone has fun and progresses. Each child plays solo and competes in a series of matches against different opponents in a rotating system. At the end of the day, the best player will be crowned King or Queen of the Beach. A prize is provided for the overall winner. Registration is set at 10 euros per participant, payable on site. The tournament will be held on the courts of the Elloz Beach Volleyball Club, a stone's throw from the former Boo Boo Jam, at the Cadisco entrance. Online registration is required, and places are limited. Sun, sand, and team spirit will be the order of the day for this tournament, designed to promote youth and share the passion for beach volleyball in Saint-Martin.

inscriptions: https://urls.fr/Znp-0y

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-volley-un-tournoi-pour-sacrer-le-king-ou-la-queen-of-the-beach-a-orient-bay/