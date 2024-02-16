Big scare for a motorist! | FAXINFO

During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, around 1:45 a.m., a motorist left the road and ended up in a ditch. Fortunately, he emerged unscathed from this spectacular accident, judging by the attached photo!

According to the police, it was while trying to avoid another vehicle on the Belair road that the driver lost control of his car and ended up in a ditch on the side of the road. If the latter only escaped with a good scare, the KPSM reminds all drivers to exercise caution on the roads, to respect speed limits and to remain vigilant at all times. “These measures are essential to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” police warn._AF

