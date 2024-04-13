BIODIVERSITY: Closing meeting this Friday evening of the LIFE BIODIV’OM Mérous project | FAXINFO

The Association managing the Saint-Martin National Nature Reserve (AGRNSM), as part of the LIFE BIODIV'OM project, informs and mobilizes citizens for the conservation of marine biodiversity and two species of groupers in particular.

It will welcome the public to its premises at Hope Estate, this Friday April 12 at 17:30 p.m. with a presentation of the giant groupers and Nassau groupers of Saint-Martin, their particularities, threats and protection issues, including scientific monitoring including the contribution citizens.

Giant groupers and Nassau groupers under threat

In decline in the region for several decades, the populations of giant groupers and Nassau groupers are in danger. However, as large predators, these fish play a major role in ecosystems and have several essential functions in the food chain. Indicators of good environmental health, they are today threatened by unreasonable harvesting, the degradation of their habitats and pollution. This is why the LIFE BIODIV'OM project targeted these two species for the actions implemented in Saint-Martin, of which AGRNSM is the coordinator.

Discover, continue and support AGRNSM’s actions for targeted groupers

This Friday, April 12, from 17:30 p.m. to 19:30 p.m. come discover and if you wish, contribute to the continuation of the actions implemented in Saint-Martin: fish that change sex, that migrate and come together in their thousands, that grunt… but which are threatened, hence the need for your contribution to the participatory network “The eyes of the groupers”, and to the Wildlife portal. Come and learn about the results of scientific monitoring using new techniques, consultation of stakeholders and communication tools developed. And we will end with a little refreshment. Free admission. Limited places.

This meeting will also be an opportunity to highlight the ReCorEA Saint-Martin project (supported by the OFB, Atout France and the VEOLIA Foundation), aimed at preserving the essential habitats of giant groupers and Nassau groupers, through the evolution of the anchorage strategy within the nature reserve.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/biodiversite-reunion-de-cloture-ce-vendredi-soir-du-projet-life-biodivom-merous/