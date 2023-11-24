Black Friday: the opportunity to multiply the good deals! | FAXINFO

Black Friday, a popular commercial event every year on both parts of the island, will officially take place this Friday, November 24. An opportunity for many people to find good deals, just one month before celebrating Christmas.

You are probably no longer without knowing the origin of this date. On the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday, American consumers take advantage of the many offers offered by merchants for a family shopping session. Since then, Black Friday has crossed the Atlantic to conquer most sites and brands. This year, “official” Black Friday falls on November 24. The madness of Black Friday and its worldwide success mean that the party is no longer limited to a single day, but continues throughout the weekend until Monday, the famous Cyber ​​Monday. In Saint-Martin, as in Sint Maarten, we expect a lot of people in the stores for several days!

Promotions ranging from -10 to -70% will be offered from this Friday, November 24 in numerous stores in Marigot, Bellevue, Grand-Case, Hope Estate and Baie Oriente, in short across the four corners of the island!

To combine business with pleasure, the shops located in the city center of Marigot will be open until 20 p.m. A good initiative on the part of the Marigot traders' association for people leaving work after 18 or 19 p.m.

From clothing to cosmetics, toys, furniture, the purchase of vehicles, High Tech products and many other items, now is the time or never to get good deals all over the island. Happy shopping everyone! _AF

