BLUE ECONOMY: Draft territorial plan for the development of marine aquaculture in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Development plans offer territories, particularly island territories, the opportunity to diversify their supply methods for seafood products, reduce pressure on fish stocks and ensure greater food security.

This project must be built with the entire population and in particular marine stakeholders, in order to arrive at a concerted project that meets local expectations. For the territory of Saint-Martin, this territorial plan identifies the potential species to be developed and the suitable sites for each species in order to guarantee the good development of this sector. In addition, marine aquaculture is also a relay for social and economic growth that provides sustainable jobs. This public consultation concerns the future draft territorial plan for the development of marine aquaculture in the territory. The complete file can be consulted from yesterday, Monday, September 2, until Wednesday, October 2, 2024, either on the website of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin (see information), or at the public service in the reception hall of the Collectivité hotel.

Public participation in the project can be sent until October 2, 2024 by email to stdam@com-saint-martin.fr or on the register made available in the reception hall of the Hôtel de la Collectivité.

Full file info: https://t.ly/l22Z7

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-bleue-projet-de-schema-territorial-de-developpement-de-laquaculture-marine-a-saint-martin/