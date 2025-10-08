BLUE WEEK / Aging, a strength to share: let’s celebrate the memory of the elderly | FAXINFO

La Blue week, a national meeting dedicated to seniors, was launched this Monday, October 6 at Bethany Home nursing home, in an atmosphere of recognition and intergenerational sharing. Surrounded by elected officials, schoolchildren and families, The residents were at the heart of a ceremony marked by tenderness and respect..

A bridge between generations

Director of the establishment for a year, Henri Nagapin opened the morning by praising "the precious wealth that our elders represent for society." According to him, " their memory and their values ​​are benchmarks for the generations of tomorrow ", at a time when modernity sometimes tends to obscure their voice. "It is sometimes difficult to obtain their point of view, but it is an essential voice, that of experience and transmission."

For this launch, Bethany Home had invited children partner schools, symbolizing this link between generations that the director wishes to strengthen: “This week’s program aims to promote dialogue and sharing, and to nurture this solidarity that is essential to our common future." He wanted to salute the staff teams for their dedication, before concluding with a unifying message: "Let's launch this Blue Week under the banner of fraternity, respect and intergenerational sharing. Growing old means staying connected."

A message of gratitude and respect

The president of board of directors, Audrey Gil, extended this reflection by emphasizing that Blue Week “is not not just a symbolic meeting, but a collective message of gratitude and respect." In Saint-Martin, she recalled, "our elders are the silent pillars of our community, witnesses to the profound social and economic changes that the territory has undergone”.

For her, this annual event is a reminder of a shared responsibility: “Ensuring healthy aging is everyone’s business. Here at theEhpad, this translates every day into listening, respect and constant human warmth. Everyone has their place." The president also insisted on the "synergy between public and associative actors" necessary to advance the policy of old age in the territory. "Blue Week," she concluded, "reminds us that life remains full of flavor and tenderness."

Promise of a dignified future

Taking the floor in turn, the President of the CommunityLouis Mussington expressed his gratitude to those who "built Saint Martin." "You have gone through hard and difficult times, but you have done your utmost to educate your children and grandchildren," he said. We owe the existence of this territory to you. »

The president called on the younger generations to reconnect with the values ​​passed on by their elders, in a context marked by "a form of disarray and delinquency that you have not known." "We must collectively encourage a change in behavior, save these young people, because the future of Saint-Martin depends on it," he continued, praising the resilience and example of the elders.

Louis Mussington also took this opportunity to take stock of the new retirement home project"The land is secure," he announced, promising "an establishment worthy of the name where our elders will be able to live until the end of their days with all the comfort they deserve." He said to himself, " optimistic and committed” to move the file forward within the framework of his mandate "With the support of the management, I hope that sooner than expected, we will inaugurate a beautiful building in a wonderful atmosphere."

The ceremony ended in a friendly atmosphere, punctuated by the group's musical entertainment. Bottle Neck Crew and the singing of the children of the Chez Elmer school, to, rightly, move the residents. A special thought was addressed to Délencia Patrick, the driving force behind the event, which coordinates all Blue Week activities in the region each year.

Amidst emotions, memories, and hope, this launch served as a reminder that growing old in Saint Martin means, above all, remaining at the heart of life. Blue Week 2025 promises to be, once again, a moment of gratitude and gentleness, dedicated to those who carry the country's living memory. _Vx

See also – Blue Week 2025 program: https://www.faxinfo.fr/vie-locale-semaine-bleue-un-temps-fort-pour-le-lien-social-et-intergenerationnel/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/semaine-bleue-vieillir-une-force-a-partager-celebrons-la-memoire-des-aines/