Blue Week: An “Open Day” day dedicated to the elderly and retired people of the region | FAXINFO

From October 5 to 11, 2023, Saint-Martin participates in Blue Week, a national event intended for retirees and elderly people. Several events are organized with well-being and sharing as a common thread, including the Open Day which took place yesterday morning in the Community Gardens.

Elderly people and retirees residing in Saint-Martin were once again in the spotlight yesterday morning on the occasion of the “Open Door” day organized by the Community of Saint-Martin and its Solidarity, Health and Families Delegation, in the part of Blue Week. A nod to Délencia Patrick who worked brilliantly in organizing this event.

Before the official opening of this day dedicated to the elders of the island and the speeches of the officials, Natisha Hanson magnificently performed the anthem of Saint-Martin “O Sweet Saint-Martin's Land”. To the great pleasure of the many people gathered around the information stands present for the event.

Indeed, several associations and institutions on the island responded to the organizers' invitation: Innovation Médicale Caraibes, Casedom, CCGS, DAP, SXM Nini, Assistance des Îles, the Couronne association, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs, the Association secular for education, training, prevention and autonomy (ALEFPA) and the students of the second class AAGA (Accompanying agent in old age) of the Daniella Jeffry high school.

Present for this “Open Day” day, the president of the Community, Louis Mussington welcomed the presence of the various associations which “work on a daily basis for the well-being of our elders. He also recalled “how important it is to take care of elderly people in need. I strongly condemn all those who leave their parents or grandparents isolated. Those who act like this have no heart! The message has the merit of being clear…

In turn, Audrey Gil, president of the Bethany Home nursing home and Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the Prefecture of the Northern Islands, praised the important role of all the people who supervise and bring happiness to elderly people in their daily lives.

Blue Week continues today, Wednesday October 11, in Quartier d'Orléans with the traditional (blue) march organized at the Thelbert Carti stadium. Physical activities will also be provided by the Saint-Martin Santé association, with musical entertainment also being offered during this new day in honor of Saint-Martin alumni. Enjoy ! _AF

