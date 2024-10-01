BLUE WEEK: Seniors in the spotlight all week | FAXINFO

The atmosphere was festive this Monday, September 30 at the Bethany Home nursing home in Marigot for the official launch of Blue Week, which will be held until October 5. A week of diverse and varied activities to keep the flame of our elders alive and create the intergenerational bond that our society needs so much.

Gathered on the terrace of Bethany Home decorated for the occasion, the residents of the nursing home have been enjoying their Blue Week since last Sunday with the first event marking these 7 days dedicated to the beautiful generation. Time for the official opening speeches this Monday, September 30 in the presence of the elders, the staff of the establishment and the officials. Henri Nagapin, new director of the nursing home which has 40 places for an average age of 80, opened the speeches by emphasizing the importance of the theme chosen for the 2024 edition of the Blue Week: Moving together to keep the flame alive: “This theme perfectly embodies what we experience every day here, the dignity that we must bring to each resident (…) so that they share their experience and their wisdom”. With the ambition of strengthening the dynamism, listening and benevolence within the nursing home, the new director in office since September 2 intends to open up activities more to the outside world to strengthen the intergenerational bond so that Bethany Home becomes “a place of life, meetings and solidarity”. With this new vision within the management, the Bethany Home nursing home has a dedicated and benevolent staff as evidenced by the words of the president Audrey Gil: “I have a deep gratitude for the staff who have held firm. Their commitment and professionalism have made the nursing home a place where residents feel respected. The renovation of the building and the improvement of reception conditions are our priorities”. Considered the pillars of the community, the seniors were greeted by Bernadette Davis, 2nd VP of the COM representing President Louis Mussington: “We would like to reaffirm our commitments and our ambition to have a new establishment by the end of our term, the land has been found and the architectural plans are underway”. Blue Week continues until October 5, 2024 in order to give the elders all the consideration they deserve. _Vx

Blue Week 2024 Program





Tuesday October 1

10am-12pm Island Tour – Party Bus

12:30 p.m.-16 p.m. Villa Royale and Rancho Del Sol: restaurant outing

Wednesday October 2

Information and sports day at the Quartier d'Orléans multi-activity complex

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: discussion on Stroke by health professionals

15:30 p.m.-18:30 p.m.: physical activities by the SXM Santé association: “Useful actions to maintain autonomy”, musical entertainment by Bottle Neck Crew

Thursday October 3

14 p.m.-20 p.m. – Sucrerie premises in Concordia: workshop on healthy aging and genealogy by the La Couronne association, quadrille dance entertainment in the past

Friday, October 4

Wellness and Caregivers Day at the Hommage Hotel

9 a.m.-16 p.m.: information session on support and respite platforms by the OVE Caraïbes association, aquagym session by the Saint-Martin Santé association under the theme “Aquamot”

Saturday, October 5

16pm-23pm at Snacktos in Concordia: Closing – musical entertainment by Bottle Neck Crew and dance performance by the Ö & Co company.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/semaine-bleue-les-seniors-a-lhonneur-toute-la-semaine/