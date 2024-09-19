BOATING: A formal notice issued against the owners of 24 abandoned vessels | FAXINFO

The President of the Community and the Prefect of the Northern Islands have taken strict measures concerning a certain number of abandoned or non-manoeuvring vessels in the Simpson Bay lagoon.

Due to the risks associated with the hurricane season and the dangers that these abandoned vessels pose to surrounding homes and populations, a formal notice has been issued to the owners of 24 vessels.

These vessels not only pose a threat in the event of a cyclone, with the risk of debris being thrown up, but also pose a prolonged obstacle to coastal and port activities. The failure to remove these vessels, despite previous formal notices from the port authority, prompted the authorities to intervene.

This decision is motivated by the need to protect local populations and infrastructure during cyclone periods. The persistence of these abandoned vessels undermines the security efforts put in place by the Community and hinders local maritime activities.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin, acting on behalf of the French government and in accordance with international conventions, the transport code and regulations relating to abandoned vessels, has formally notified the owners concerned to remove their vessels. The vessels must be removed from the port area and coastal waters of Saint-Martin within one month of official notification.

In the event of non-compliance with this obligation, a confiscation procedure will be launched, allowing the Collectivity to seize the vessels and organize their destruction. Depending on the name of the vessel, the owners have between September 20 and October 16, 2024 to act before the vessels are destroyed. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nautisme-une-mise-en-demeure-prononcee-a-lencontre-des-proprietaires-de-24-navires-abandonnes/