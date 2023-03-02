BOATING: Heineken Regatta from March 2 to 5: the prefecture reminds boaters of the safety instructions to follow | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin is preparing to experience, in its maritime waters, the 43th edition of the very famous "Heineken Regatta" from March 2 to 5, 2023.

The Heineken Regatta is a large-scale competition that takes place in the maritime waters of the French and Dutch parts of the island of Saint-Martin. Concerning the French part, a declaration of nautical event was recorded by the Territorial Unit of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy of the Direction of the Sea of ​​Guadeloupe: this visa, available in the Prefecture, presents in particular the routes planned during the different days of competition.

The National Navy, the maritime customs and the direction of the sea will ensure maritime safety and the safeguard of life at sea, the deployment of human and nautical means alongside the means specific to the organization of this regatta.

On this occasion, the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin wishes to inform the population about the supervision of this event and remind the following safety instructions:

– Spectators of this regatta are requested to respect a sufficient distance from competing vessels or from the race committee's vessels;

– It is forbidden for any nautical means (ship, windsurfing, kite-surfing, jet ski or any other type of boat) to use the maritime routes taken by the participants of this regatta at the time of their passage;

– any violation found will be subject to the penalties provided for in particular by the transport code and the sports code.

Fair winds to all participants and good show to all spectators.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nautisme-heineken-regatta-du-2-au-5-mars-la-prefecture-rappelle-aux-plaisanciers-les-consignes-de-securite-a-respecter/