BOATING: New mooring buoys soon to be installed within the Nature Reserve, including 22 at Pinel Islet | FAXINFO

The ReCorEA project in Saint-Martin, launched in April 2023, aims to strengthen and modernize the buoy park of the SXM National Nature Reserve, which suffers from aging equipment in the face of increasing nautical traffic.

This park, created in 1998, is essential to preserve biodiversity while welcoming visitors attracted by its beautiful landscapes. The studies and consultations carried out have resulted in development proposals to improve the management of moorings, particularly on the sites of Pinel, Tintamarre and Rocher Créole. The project plans to double the current capacity, bringing the total to around 65 buoys, including areas for different types of vessels, drop-off buoys and spaces reserved for authorized companies.

This initiative involves ongoing consultation with users to reduce impacts on marine ecosystems and ensure visitor safety. The developments may evolve based on user feedback and administrative, budgetary and technical constraints, thus ensuring adaptable and sustainable management of marine resources.

The planned mooring buoy park would thus have 65 buoys in total over the entire surface of the RNNSM distributed as follows: 24 buoys at Tintamarre, 22 buoys at Pinel, 13 buoys at Rocher Créole, 4 buoys at the diving sites (Basse Espagnole, le Remorqueur, Chico 1 and 2) and 2 buoys at Caye Verte. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nautisme-de-nouvelles-bouees-de-mouillage-bientot-installees-au-sein-de-la-reserve-naturelle-dont-22-a-lilet-pinel/