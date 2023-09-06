BODYBUILDING: Saraly Keller will represent Saint-Martin in three international competitions | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin bodybuilding and fitness association (BFASM) is proud to announce the participation of Saraly Keller, a novice athlete who will wear the colors of Saint-Martin, in several competitions abroad.

The calendar of events will be busy for Saraly Keller. For the very first time in her career, the athlete will represent Saint-Martin as a Junior Bikini competitor and will also compete in the Senior Bikini category in three events: IFBB Grand Prix Championship in Miami from September 7 to 11, 2023, of Central America and the Caribbean in Aruba from September 22 to 25, 2023, IFBB Arnold's Classic Championship in Spain from October 12 to 14, 2023. After intense training provided by his coach and international IFBB judge, François Carty, and his nutritionist and pose coach, Josephine Elvina Matthew, Saraly Keller is ready for the triple challenge and is looking forward to competing in bodybuilding competitions. His career within the BFASM, whose leitmotif is "we don't stop moving", is supported by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and Artsen Gas Service. Good luck to her ! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/bodybuilding-saraly-keller-representera-saint-martin-sur-trois-competitions-internationales/