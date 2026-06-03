Bonaire, Statia, Saba included in Proposed “Gay Healing” ban | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE-–A majority in the Dutch Senate is not in favor of excluding Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba from proposed legislation that would criminalize conversion practices aimed at changing or suppressing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The proposed law, known in Dutch as the Wet strafbaarstelling conversiehandelingen, would amend the Dutch Criminal Code and the Criminal Code for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. It is aimed at practices commonly referred to as “gay healing” or conversion therapy, including therapy, counseling, faith healing or other interventions intended to make gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender persons change who they are or suppress their identity.

In simple terms, “gay healing” refers to attempts to “cure” a person of being gay or transgender. These practices are widely criticized because they are based on the idea that sexual orientation or gender identity is something wrong that must be changed. Supporters of the proposed law argue that such practices can cause emotional, psychological and social harm, especially when directed at young people or vulnerable persons.

The bill was adopted by the Dutch House of Representatives on September 9, 2025 and was debated in the Senate on June 2, 2026. A Senate vote is scheduled for June 9.

During the Senate debate, BBB Senator Marquart Scholtz pointed to objections from the island government of Bonaire and religious leaders on the island, who have expressed concerns in letters to The Hague. Scholtz argued that there are cultural and religious differences between the European Netherlands and the islands, and asked whether implementation of the criminal provision for the BES islands should be postponed.

GroenLinks-PvdA Senator Gala Veldhoen rejected the idea of excluding the islands. She argued that if different views exist from a cultural perspective, this is all the more reason for the legislation to also apply there.

Justice and Security Minister David van Weel also defended the application of the bill to the Caribbean Netherlands. He said that under the principle of “comply or explain,” legislative changes generally also apply to the BES islands unless there is a reason to deviate.

“We think it is very important that people on the BES islands receive the same protection as people in the Netherlands,” Van Weel said.

The Minister also stated that if such practices may occur on the islands, that would be a reason to have the legal protection take effect more quickly, not more slowly.

The discussion highlighted a wider debate about how Dutch legislation should apply in the Caribbean Netherlands. Opponents of immediate application argue that local cultural and religious contexts must be taken into account. Supporters say equal legal protection should apply to citizens in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in the same way it applies to citizens in the European Netherlands.

The Council of State previously raised questions about enforceability and the added legal value of a separate criminal offense, noting that some serious conduct connected to conversion practices may already fall under existing criminal provisions, such as coercion, abuse, threats, assault or discrimination-related offenses. However, the bill’s supporters argue that a specific provision is needed to clearly identify and prohibit conversion practices, particularly where minors or vulnerable persons are involved.

The current proposal focuses on acts intended to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It does not criminalize ordinary religious belief, personal opinion or general pastoral conversation by itself. The legal focus is on conversion acts, especially where pressure, vulnerability, minors or abuse of influence are involved.

The Senate discussion also comes shortly after the approval of equal treatment legislation for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in 2025, another step in extending anti-discrimination protection to the Caribbean Netherlands.

If adopted, the law would place conversion practices under criminal law and extend that protection to the BES islands. The final decision will depend on the Senate vote scheduled for Tuesday, June 9.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bonaire-statia-saba-included-in-proposed-gay-healing-ban