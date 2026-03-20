BOXING: English boxing brings people together in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

Boxing will be featured this Saturday, March 21st, at the Palmeraies multi-activity hall, in Orleans district, on the occasion of a new friendly meeting organised from 16pm to 19:30pm. The event will bring together several clubs from Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten for an afternoon under the sign of sport and sharing.

In the ring, the boxers will participate in a series of friendly bouts, with no rankings at stake, their main objective being to assess their progress. Respecting the rules of boxing, these matches will allow both young and experienced boxers to test themselves against each other in a spirit of fair play.

The public will notably be able to discover talents from local clubs such as…Orléans Boxing Club SXM, at the initiative of the event, theABC Intersport Concordia or Sandy Ground Boxing Clubalongside representatives from the Dutch side for Shawn Blair’s Club.

Beyond the battles, of introductions to English boxing will be offered to visitors aged 9 to 65, giving everyone the opportunity to try the sport. This is a way of reminding people that boxing, often misunderstood, is first and foremost a educational tool promoting self-control, respect and self-confidence.

Free and open to allThis sporting event aims to be friendly and accessible, with the ambition of introducing the boxing to the greatest number and to bring together enthusiasts and novices around the Noble Art _Vx

Info: 06 90 62 55 19 – leonardo.incardona@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-la-boxe-anglaise-rassemble-a-quartier-dorleans/