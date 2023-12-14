BOXING: Enthusiasts of the noble art demonstrated in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

At the initiative of the “Orléans Boxing Club SXM”, the three English Boxing clubs of Saint-Martin met last weekend for a glove show in Quartier d'Orléans.

The island's boxers were thus able to compete in friendly confrontations which won over a large number of young people in the neighborhood. Having had a temporary installation since 2016, the young people of the “Orléans Boxing Club SXM” association chaired by Leonardo Incardona, now hope to finally be able to take advantage of the new sports hall worthy of the name, currently being finished by Semsamar . History of perpetuating the Noble Art in the Quartier d'Orléans in the long term. This is their wish a few days before the arrival of Santa Claus… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-les-passionnes-du-noble-art-en-demonstration-a-quartier-dorleans/