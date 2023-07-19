BOXING: Great performance by young Saint-Martin boxers against their Guadeloupe counterparts | FAXINFO

A beautiful pugilistic animation was held last Saturday on the heights of Concordia near the ABC Intersports club bringing together the three boxing clubs of Saint-Martin.

This confrontation pitted young Saint-Martin residents against boxers of the same age from Guadeloupe for an initiation and first confrontation.

This organization comes to close for some of the three clubs of the island a year full of positive actions. Only the boxer Jahaira Jacobs 17 years old, 70 kg, resident of the Orleans Boxing Club SXM will continue her training for a fight scheduled in Curaçao on Saturday August 26th.

Registrations for the 2023/2024 season will be open to everyone from next September.

For all information, please contact the presidents:

> Dominique Chevalier & Philippe Arrendel from ABC Intersports: 06 90 35 15 01

> Leonardo INCARDONA from Orleans Boxing Club: 0690 62 55 19

> Tony from Sandy Ground Boxing Club: 06 90 77 82 72. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-belle-prestation-des-jeunes-boxeurs-saint-martinois-face-a-leurs-homologues-guadeloupeens/