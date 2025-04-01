BOXING / Orléans Boxing Club private gym: young people without training | FAXINFO

For the past week, the 37 young members of the Orléans Boxing Club SXM have been deprived of their training. The Palmeraies multi-activity hall, where the sessions usually take place, has been closed without any official explanation. This situation is not unprecedented: access to this facility was already suspended last February.

Since 2016, this club has been working with commitment in Quartier d'Orléans, a priority sector, by offering two weekly boxing sessions to young people, particularly children aged 7 to 11. These training sessions are not limited to sports training: they transmit essential values ​​of discipline, respect, and social cohesion.

Faced with this sudden closure, incomprehension is growing. While technical or administrative constraints may justify a temporary interruption, the lack of information and visibility complicate the situation for both supervisors and young athletes. Unstable access to facilities compromises the regularity of activities, which are essential to the development and development of young people.

In the absence of an immediate solution, club president Leonardo Incardona had no choice but to suspend training. However, there is still hope: a rapid reopening and constructive dialogue with the relevant institutions, the Collectivité and Semsamar, to ensure a stable framework for the region's youth.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-orleans-boxing-club-prive-de-salle-les-jeunes-sans-entrainement/