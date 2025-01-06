BOXING / Orléans Boxing Club SXM hits hard with a unique tournament | FAXINFO

On Saturday, January 11, from 16 p.m. to 19 p.m., the Orléans Boxing Club SXM is organizing an exceptional event in Saint-Martin: an interclub English boxing tournament in its brand new training space: the multi-activity room in Quartier d'Orléans.

This tournament, a first for the island, will bring together athletes from several local clubs: ABC Intersport de Concordia, Sandy Ground Boxing Club, and of course the boxers from Orléans Boxing Club. A special invitation has also been sent to the Dutch side of the island, demonstrating the desire to strengthen sporting collaboration between the two sides of Saint-Martin. Located in the premises of Semsamar, near the basketball court and the stadium, the Palmeraies multipurpose hall is becoming a new key space for the development of sport in the neighborhood. This tournament is an opportunity for boxing enthusiasts and the curious to discover this place, support local boxers and celebrate together the opening of this infrastructure. The atmosphere promises to be festive: in addition to the fights, galettes des Rois and drinks will be offered to the public and participants. This sporting event is a unique opportunity to promote the values ​​of surpassing oneself, fair play and cohesion, dear to Orléans Boxing Club SXM. Come and encourage our boxers and share a friendly moment around boxing, an emblematic sport that brings generations together and strengthens ties within our community. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-lorleans-boxing-club-sxm-frappe-fort-avec-un-tournoi-inedit/