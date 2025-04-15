BOXING / Quartier d’Orléans: gloves are hung up, young people in uncertainty | FAXINFO

For more than two weeks, Boxing training in Quartier d'Orléans has stoppedNo official word has been given to explain this sudden suspension, leaving 37 young licensees waiting and incomprehension.

For the Orléans Boxing Club SXM, this situation compromises the grassroots work it has been doing with consistency and determination for nearly nine years. "We strive to offer two weekly sessions on a voluntary basis, with the aim of encouraging young people—often from the most modest backgrounds—to participate in a sport that embodies values," says Leonardo Incardona, the club's president.

Established since 2016, the association has made boxing is more than just a sport : a tool for emancipation, discipline, and social connection. But today, the momentum seems to have been lost. "This fieldwork, carried out with passion and perseverance, seems to have been swept aside in indifference," laments Leonardo Incardona. And faced with the young people's questions, the supervisors find themselves without answers: " There are 37 young players wondering, asking their coaches questions. What can we tell them? »

In a neighborhood often cited as a priority, this interruption without explanation echoes a feeling of disconnection between institutional discourses and lived reality. "Despite the speeches and commitments announced by the COM leaders in favor of the development of Quartier d'Orléans, their reality is ignored," emphasizes the club president. The association now hopes for a quick clarification and, above all, the resumption of training. For the young people of the neighborhood, the ring is not just a fighting space: it is a place of reference, balance, and confidence. _Vx

