Boxing: Saint-Martin boxers noticed in Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

Last weekend, the three English Boxing clubs of Saint-Martin traveled to Guadeloupe to participate in a gala organized by the "Guada Boxing Club".

ABC Intersports presented two boxers with the great victory of Max London Banks already bronze medalist in the Caribbean championship and the very good performance of David Montberret. The Orléans Boxing Club SXM, chaired by Leonardo Incardona, traveled with two boxers, the Jacobs sisters, Joséphine and Jahaira, who carried the values ​​of female combativeness from Saint-Martin very high. And to finish, Sandy Ground Superstars Boxing with the first amateur fight of Fernand Petit who defended himself superbly against an opponent visibly from a much higher weight category. All the boxers offered a very good sporting performance which made it possible to assess the sporting abilities of our young Saint-Martinois whose future is undeniably promising.

open gloves at Sandy Ground this Saturday, March 18

After this weekend loaded with good energy, boxing will be back on the agenda this Saturday, March 18 with a trip by the two girls from the Orléans Boxing Club SXM for a gala at Trois Îlets in Martinique. On the same day, on the territory of Saint-Martin, a putting on of gloves open to all will be held on the basketball court at Sandy Ground from 15 p.m. to 19 p.m., organized by the Sandy Ground Superstars Boxing Association which will invite for the occasion two clubs , the ABC Interpsorts and the Boxing Club of Quartier d'Orléans.

Info: 06 90 65 04 58 – superstarsboxingassociation97150@gmx.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-les-boxeurs-saint-martinois-remarques-en-guadeloupe/