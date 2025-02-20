BOXING: Saint-Martin boxing is gaining in skills | FAXINFO

Last weekend, the ABC Intersports, Sandy Ground Superstars and Orléans Boxing Club clubs had the opportunity to participate in training on refereeing and judging Educational Assault Boxing.

This session was led by Audrey Sabas Trival, referee and training advisor in Guadeloupe, whose expertise and commitment left a lasting impression on the participants.

“She was able to pass on her knowledge and passion for boxing through three different clubs, and it was a real opportunity for all of us.

“Thanks to his teaching, we were all able to progress both technically and mentally,” emphasized the president Dominique Chevalier and the coach Philippe Arrendel Drelin of the ABC Intersports club, which hosted the training in its Concordia premises from February 14 to 16.

This sharing of experience allowed coaches and boxers to improve their skills and strengthen their understanding of the rules, thus contributing to the development of the discipline on the island. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-la-boxe-saint-martinoise-monte-en-competence/