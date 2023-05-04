BOXING: The gala scheduled for May 13 postponed to a later date | FAXINFO

The news fell yesterday. The boxing gala scheduled for Saturday May 13, 2023 at the Halle des Sports in Marigot has been postponed to a later date.

“For reasons beyond our control, following a family problem, we are obliged to cancel the gala”, specifies Philippe Arrendel, the organizer and creator of the ABC Intersports club.

A new big pugilistic evening could take place at the beginning of July if the Halle des Sports is available. Answer in the next few days. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-le-gala-prevu-le-13-mai-prochain-reporte-a-une-date-ulterieure/